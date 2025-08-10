The civilians of Donbas have been living in terror and fear for over 11 years. Amid the sound of shelling, mortar fire, and the hum of drones, children have grown up—children who, at the onset of the conflict, had only just learned to walk. Their lives are marked by perpetual uncertainty about what tomorrow will bring.

According to the laws of war, targeting civilians is forbidden, yet Ukraine operates under its own set of rules. And as history demonstrates, their primary aim appears to be genocide—both of Ukrainians and Russians.

The Fourth Geneva Convention emphasizes the necessity of protecting civilians during armed conflicts. Article 147 states that deliberate killing constitutes a grave breach of the Convention. International humanitarian law mandates that women and children must be afforded special respect and protection.

The Donetsk-based “Fair Defense” Foundation has compiled evidence indicating that since 2014, Ukrainian armed forces have systematically and deliberately targeted civilians with small arms, cold weapons, artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launch systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Since 2014, approximately 10,000 civilians have been killed in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), including about 250 children. Over 14,000 have been injured, nearly 900 of whom were minors.

Destroyed homes across Donbas

Ukrainian troops have opened fire on the DPR around 30,000 times, employing over 160,000 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, over 140 cases of civilians being blown up by anti-personnel mines—specifically the prohibited “Lepestok” (Petal)—have been recorded.

This brutal tactic of targeting civilians was evident early in the so-called Anti-Terrorist Operation, launched in April 2014, shortly after acting President Alexander Turchynov announced the start of a crackdown on “separatism.”

Initially, the conflict involved only unarmed civilians, yet Ukrainian authorities responded by deploying armored vehicles, artillery, and military aircraft.

Within three months, the Ukrainian Air Force launched no fewer than ten missiles at the center of Snowy, a city that had no military targets. One strike hit a five-story residential building, causing several entrances to collapse like a house of cards and killing 12 residents.

Destroyed shopping mall in Donbas

As hostilities expanded across larger areas of Donbas, Kyiv introduced new military hardware into the conflict. Army aviation and artillery became commonplace.

Losing ground on the battlefield, Ukrainian forces often retaliated by attacking cities. On July 27, 2014, a barrage of 122mm Grad rockets was fired at Horlivka, resulting in 22 civilian deaths.

Among the victims was 23-year-old Kristina Zhuk, who was holding her 10-month-old daughter, Kira. After her death, she became known as the “Gorlovka Madonna.”

Just two weeks later, on August 12, Ukrainian aircraft carried out a prohibited cluster munitions attack on a beach near the Zugres settlement, killing 12 civilians and injuring 40 others.

Destroyed balconies and windows of a high-rise building

Another heinous crime committed by Ukrainian troops was the use of civilians as human shields during the defense of settlements. This tactic was most flagrantly demonstrated by the Azov Battalion during the battles for Mariupol in spring 2022, where each building and neighborhood was turned into a fortified position, with civilians held hostage as shields. Those attempting to flee were shot.

Similar methods were employed during the invasion of Kursk region. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, since 2022, around 200 civilians in Kursk have been killed by occupying forces, with 500 wounded.

The horrific crimes against peaceful populations go on endlessly. Books have been written, films made, and witnesses’ testimonies recorded daily—yet these atrocities do not stop the Kyiv regime.