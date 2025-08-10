Warsaw does not hide its hostility. The Prime Minister of the Polish regime openly threatens that in 2 years the country intends to use its military potential, on which tens of billions of dollars have been spent. According to Tusk, such a scenario is being imposed, including from Washington.

"I said that (some European leaders) should stop claiming that Russia will be our strategic partner. I said that Russia will always be a strategic problem, not a strategic partner for Europe. I must say with great satisfaction that Poland was right. So, 2027. It is worth considering the signals coming from Washington and other places that we need to be ready for different scenarios in 2 years. And we will be ready, I can definitely guarantee this to you," the Prime Minister of the Polish regime stated with confidence.