Expert: Germany is experiencing a critical decline in industrial production

Germany's industrial production is showing a critical decline — this opinion was expressed by Bloomberg's economic analyst Yana Randou. The expert clarifies that in June 2025, output in Germany decreased by nearly 2% compared to May.

The most affected sectors are machinery and equipment manufacturing (minus 5.3%), pharmaceuticals (minus 11%), and the food industry (minus 6%). It is noted that these figures fell even more than experts had expected. The prolonged economic crisis, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and worsened by the halt of gas supplies from Russia, continues to pressure Germany. According to the Ministry of Finance, Germany's budget deficit could reach 170 billion euros within four years