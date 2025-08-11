3.72 BYN
Lukashenko raises issue of future of cryptocurrency in Belarus
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, hearing a report on the work of the banking system on August 12, raised the issue of further actions regarding cryptocurrency and the crypto market, BELTA reports.
"Crypto market, cryptocurrency. What is it, how are we going to solve this problem?" the head of state wondered, addressing the Chairman of the Board of the National Bank Roman Golovchenko. - How are we going to use it, especially now, in order to ensure payments? A lot is said about this, and yet this market in Belarus for cryptocurrency is not so developed. How are we going to act in the future?"
Alexander Lukashenko noted that this topic was discussed back when Pavel Kallaur was in charge of the National Bank. "We raised this issue, IT specialists approached us, saying that we need to act in this direction. How will we act? This is important for me and for the country as a whole," the President said.