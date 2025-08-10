The Belarusian opposition in Warsaw proposed the formation of armed units within NATO member states composed of emigrants, with the aim of forcibly seizing power in Belarus. This information was reported by sputnik.by, citing RIA Novosti and a source familiar with the matter.

Over the weekend (August 9-10), a conference titled "New Belarus" was held in Warsaw. The closed portion of the event was attended by representatives from several foreign intelligence agencies, including Ukraine’s SBU and GUR, Poland’s Military Intelligence Service, the Intelligence Agency, and other structures.

Participants from the exiled opposition disclosed plans to establish Belarusian units within the national armed forces of NATO countries, similar to Ukraine’s "International Legion," where foreign nationals serve.

“The exiled opposition intends to deploy these units in executing a plan to forcibly seize power in the Republic of Belarus,” a source told the agency.

At the conference, it was said that the "United Transitional Cabinet" (recognized in Belarus as a terrorist organization. - Sputnik note) is holding closed negotiations with the authorities of some countries on the creation of such units in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine and other countries of the alliance.