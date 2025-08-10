Lukashenko: My Last Meeting with Putin Was Very Productive

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko described his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Valaam Island as highly productive and beneficial, reports sputnik.by.

"Our last meeting with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin was very productive and very useful. Primarily, we discussed the prospects of our relations," stated President Lukashenko during his meeting with Russian Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region, Alexey Teksler.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation between Belarus and Russia.

"We are one whole, our homeland stretches from Brest to Vladivostok, and it remains so. It's not by our fault that we are two separate states, but we find common ground, and we cooperate—cooperate quite well," Lukashenko noted.

The Russian and Belarusian leaders held negotiations on Valaam Island on August 1.