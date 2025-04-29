Argentine authorities declassify files of Nazi criminals

Argentine authorities have published documents about Nazis who hid in the country after World War II. Personal files, newspaper clippings about arrests and investigations, certificates and telegrams were posted on a government website. The decision to publish was made by President Javier Milei himself at the request of the American authorities. In total, more than 1,800 materials were made publicly available. Among them are data on Josef Mengele, the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp doctor who conducted inhumane experiments on prisoners. Documents on Adolf Eichmann, one of the main organizers of the Holocaust, kidnapped in 1960 by Israeli intelligence services right in Buenos Aires, have also been made public. The list also includes other Nazi criminals, including former concentration camp guard Edward Roschmann and Gestapo officer Walter Kutschmann.