The main sporting event of the year concluded in Azerbaijan about two hours ago. The III CIS Games demonstrated to the entire sports world what sport truly should be, unmired in political controversies.

The Belarusian team finished in the top three of the forum. The boys and girls won 122 medals, 32 of which were gold medals. The head of the National Olympic Committee, Viktor Lukashenko, congratulated the athletes and coaches on their successful performance at the multi-sport forum. He noted that the Belarusian athletes confirmed their status as one of the strongest teams in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The country will be partying until the early hours, as the festival, considered the main sporting event of the year, has concluded. This is entirely appropriate, as it brought together a diverse range of countries, including the Republic of Belarus. Belarusian athletes repeatedly gave cause for pride with their achievements, and ultimately, Belarus placed among the top three, as confirmed by footage from the closing ceremony.

The Caucasus countries are renowned for their vibrant dances, and this was particularly evident on October 8th.

To ensure that viewers could see all the competitions, a large film crew worked on the broadcast. The Belteleradiocompany team worked diligently throughout these two weeks to ensure viewers learned everything about the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan.