The Sultanate of Oman carefully selects partners and investment projects. Muscat prioritizes countries with a stable and resilient political system, according to Sergei Rachkov, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

The Omani delegation's visit is truly historic, as it marks the first visit of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, to the Republic of Belarus.

"We have made significant achievements in our relations with this country over the past few years. Friendly ties between the countries have been built over decades, primarily thanks to the friendship between Alexander Lukashenko and the previous Sultan, Qaboos bin Said," noted Sergei Rachkov.

"The Sultanate of Oman is a kingdom, and everything in this country is determined by the first person – the Sultan. Therefore, the ties that the President of Belarus personally established with the country's top official are now yielding results. The legal framework for cooperation is significantly expanding, which indicates that a very stable foundation for relations between Belarus and Oman is being formed," said a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

According to him, the Sultanate of Oman is a very meticulous partner that always weighs all decisions. This country, like Belarus, has a very high level of discipline and responsibility.