Belarus increasing its political and diplomatic presence in Oman

The Omani delegation's visit to Belarus is already being called historic. A roadmap has been developed, major investment projects, mutual visa abolition, and the opening of embassies are planned.

Alexander Shpakovsky, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"It is already known that a hub for the sale of Belarusian products in the Persian Gulf will be created in the Sultanate of Oman. The political decision to establish an embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Sultanate of Oman is a result of the high level of trust between the two countries and official Minsk's assessment of the prospects for ties with the Sultanate of Oman."

Belarus is supporting promising trade and economic contacts at the political and diplomatic level. To achieve this, work in the Sultanate of Oman must be organized directly from the Belarusian Embassy in Muscat, rather than from an embassy located in another country but accredited to the Sultanate of Oman, as is currently the case.

"Belarus is increasing its political and diplomatic presence. It's also worth noting that there is an investment portfolio. Both countries have plans to build a pulp mill in the Republic of Belarus. This will be a large-scale wood processing and cardboard production facility. Oman's planned investment is $1.4 billion. This is a truly significant project," said Alexander Shpakovsky.