French National Assembly rejects impeachment motion against Macron

Macron has gotten away with it again. The French National Assembly rejected the impeachment motion.

The motion was initiated by the "France Insoumise" party. And despite 104 signatures from members, the document was deemed "unacceptable" for consideration.

So, for now, the political arithmetic is on Macron's side.

France is in deep crisis – both political and economic. The country is in a record debt hole: the national debt is already over €3 trillion, the budget deficit is €44 billion.