Fake about Afghan citizen allegedly beaten by Belarusian police debunked

Another fake story about an allegedly beaten Afghan soldier was debunked by the "hero" of the story himself. A story about an Afghan citizen who allegedly lost his arm due to the actions of Belarusian police has circulated online. The Ministry of Internal Affairs shared the refugee's true story.

Afghan citizen Jihad Mohammad Gul arrived in Belarus from Russia at the end of June. On the 30th, he and a group of illegal immigrants were detained and deported because his visa-free stay in the country had expired. The man himself admitted that he wanted to enter the European Union. On July 1, he left for Russia but later illegally returned to Belarus. On July 27, he checked into a hospital in the capital.

Olga Svetlitskaya, Chief Physician of the City Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medical Care:

"We conducted a comprehensive examination in accordance with our protocols. There was a superficial injury in the form of soft tissue abrasions on the right hand and right forearm, but with signs of infection. This individual did not explain the circumstances or timing of the injury. Staff offered him hospitalization, but he behaved negatively, refused hospitalization, and left our department."

Belarusian doctors did everything possible to save the foreigner's life. He spent 52 days in the hospital. The state budget for his treatment exceeded 56,000 rubles and has still not been reimbursed.

Jihad Mohammad Gul:

"The Belarusian police did not use physical force. I want to bring my family to Belarus because it is safe here. I want to thank everyone who helped me."

Ivan Novikov, Head of the Department of Citizenship and Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus:

"On September 9, the Department of Citizenship and Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received a letter from the UNHCR Office informing us that the Afghan citizen in question wanted to apply for refugee status, subsidiary protection, and asylum in the Republic of Belarus. The letter stated that he was hospitalized with an amputated arm. On September 22, we responded that upon completion of his treatment, the foreigner should personally apply for protection at the Department of Citizenship and Migration of the Vitebsk Region Department of Internal Affairs. He is also offered the option of being accommodated at a temporary refugee settlement center in the regional center."