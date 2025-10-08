Lukashenko: Minsk Interested in Strengthening Belarusian-Ugandan Relations

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/628f70d7-a181-43b1-bfd5-88877566d034/conversions/3ecace8d-a9bd-43be-bf78-a23677b96b65-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/628f70d7-a181-43b1-bfd5-88877566d034/conversions/3ecace8d-a9bd-43be-bf78-a23677b96b65-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/628f70d7-a181-43b1-bfd5-88877566d034/conversions/3ecace8d-a9bd-43be-bf78-a23677b96b65-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/628f70d7-a181-43b1-bfd5-88877566d034/conversions/3ecace8d-a9bd-43be-bf78-a23677b96b65-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and all people of Uganda on their national holiday, Independence Day, BelTA reported, citing press service of the head of state.

"Over 60 years of sovereignty, your country has traveled a significant path of state-building and achieved significant results in ensuring economic growth and human well-being," the head of state noted.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized Minsk's interest in strengthening Belarusian-Ugandan relations based on the principles of respect and trust, shared approaches to key international issues and a commitment to establishing a just, multipolar world.

"I look forward to fruitful joint activities to implement the agreements reached to expand cooperation in the economic, trade, food security, as well as industrial, humanitarian, and other areas that are key factors in the socioeconomic development of both countries," noted the President of Belarus. "Our status as BRICS partners gives us additional opportunities for cooperation within this association."