Children from abroad will vacation in Belarus
Children from 10 countries will come to Belarus to rest and recover. The President signed a decree to allocate funds for organizing rest for 314 girls and boys. Guests from Algeria, Egypt, India, China, Laos, Myanmar, Palestine, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and the Kursk Region of Russia will stay at the summer camp “Zubrenok.” During their stay in Belarus, children will undergo medical examinations, receive necessary health treatment, visit cultural events, and explore significant historical sites in Minsk and other regions.
Children from other countries have been invited annually for recreation and health improvement in Belarus since 2017. Over the course of the health tourism program in our country, more than 2,500 children from abroad have already enjoyed rest and treatment.