Children from abroad will vacation in Belarus

Children from 10 countries will come to Belarus to rest and recover. The President signed a decree to allocate funds for organizing rest for 314 girls and boys. Guests from Algeria, Egypt, India, China, Laos, Myanmar, Palestine, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and the Kursk Region of Russia will stay at the summer camp “Zubrenok.” During their stay in Belarus, children will undergo medical examinations, receive necessary health treatment, visit cultural events, and explore significant historical sites in Minsk and other regions.