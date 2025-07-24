3.73 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.44 BYN
12 people die as a result of Cambodia's strikes on Thailand
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Minister of Health stated that Cambodia's actions, including an attack on a Thai hospital, should be regarded as war crimes
11 civilians and 1 military personnel were killed due to military strikes in Thailand at the border with Cambodia, , TASS reports, citing Reuters and the country's Minister of Health, Somsak Thepsuthin.
The minister also stated that Cambodia's actions, including an attack on a Thai hospital, should be regarded as war crimes, and called on Phnom Penh to cease violence, according to the agency.
Cambodia called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting