12 people die as a result of Cambodia's strikes on Thailand

The Minister of Health stated that Cambodia's actions, including an attack on a Thai hospital, should be regarded as war crimes

11 civilians and 1 military personnel were killed due to military strikes in Thailand at the border with Cambodia, , TASS reports, citing Reuters and the country's Minister of Health, Somsak Thepsuthin.

The minister also stated that Cambodia's actions, including an attack on a Thai hospital, should be regarded as war crimes, and called on Phnom Penh to cease violence, according to the agency.