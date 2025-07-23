3.73 BYN
Belarus and Laos Ready to Expand Cooperation within Framework of International Organizations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus and Laos are strengthening cooperation. An important channel of communication is the interparliamentary one.
Groups of friendship have been formed in the current convocations. The first communication has already taken place - online for now. The parties confirmed their readiness to expand cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including the parliamentary dimension - ASEAN and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The participants of the meeting also highlighted areas that require special attention.
A visa-free regime will soon be introduced between the countries that will also serve to strengthen bilateral ties. Belarus views Laos as an entry point to the entire Southeast Asian region.