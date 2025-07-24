Ukrainian Armed Forces Conduct Massive Drone Strikes on Sochi

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2d27d1c-b50b-4620-bf5f-b3b16c4daaba/conversions/3a6820ed-e5b3-4144-9079-272ccf40ce0f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2d27d1c-b50b-4620-bf5f-b3b16c4daaba/conversions/3a6820ed-e5b3-4144-9079-272ccf40ce0f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2d27d1c-b50b-4620-bf5f-b3b16c4daaba/conversions/3a6820ed-e5b3-4144-9079-272ccf40ce0f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2d27d1c-b50b-4620-bf5f-b3b16c4daaba/conversions/3a6820ed-e5b3-4144-9079-272ccf40ce0f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Immediately after the third round of talks in Istanbul, Kiev again made it clear that it was not ready for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. On the night of July 24, Ukrainian drones attacked Sochi.

The strikes on the resort city are targeted terrorist attacks against civilians. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

As a result of the massive attack by Ukrainian drones, 2 people were killed, 11 were injured, and four are in hospital.