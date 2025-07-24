Major News Agencies Call for Release of Journalists from Gaza

Leading news agencies AFP, Associated Press (AP), Reuters, and the BBC have issued a call to Israeli authorities to allow journalists suffering from hunger to leave the Gaza Strip. This was reported by TASS, citing a joint statement from the media organizations.

"We once again urge the Israeli authorities to permit journalists to enter and leave the Gaza Strip. It is critically important that people have access to the necessary amount of food," the statement reads.

The appeal concerns the remaining journalists inside Gaza, who, as noted in the statement, have for many months served as the "link between the events in Gaza and the outside world." Now, they are facing increasing difficulties in obtaining food.