Official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated that Western countries are directly interfering in the electoral process in Moldova, putting pressure on the republic's leadership, TASS reports.

"What the West is doing, in different ways, directly giving the task to [Moldovan President Maia] Sandu through Romania, through the Romanian leadership, this is obviously interference in the electoral process in Moldova," the diplomat said.

Zakharova emphasized that "this is an attempt to disrupt and prevent the free choice of sensible people in favor of their future, in favor of developing equal and respectful relations with different countries, including Russia."

"Moldova has been closely connected with our country for centuries. This is how history has developed. And to remove this connection would mean to destroy, "cancel", as the West assumes, the Moldovan people in the form in which they were formed," she noted.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson also drew attention to the fact that "the Moldovan authorities, in order to please their sponsors, continue the attempts to reformat the country to the standards of the European Union and NATO."

"In particular, Moldova is being systematically drawn into militaristic Western plans," Zakharova said.