Iran's Talks with EU3 to be Held in Istanbul on July 25

Iran's talks with the Eurotroika, which includes Great Britain, Germany and France, to resolve the crisis concerning the Islamic Republic's nuclear program will start on July 25 at 09:30 (Moscow time) in the building of the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, TASS reports, citing the Tasnim news agency.

On July 21, Iran's Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baghaei said that a new round of talks with the EU3 countries to resolve disagreements over Tehran's nuclear program would be held in Istanbul on July 25 at the level of deputy foreign ministers. Iran will be represented by Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi.