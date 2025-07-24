3.73 BYN
Serbia’s Central Bank Plans to Move All Gold Reserves to Its Territory
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Central Bank of Serbia is planning to transfer all of its gold reserves, valued at approximately $6 billion, to its own territory to ensure the safety of its holdings during periods of crisis, reports BELTA, citing Bloomberg.
According to the authors of the report, this move will make Serbia the first country in Eastern Europe to store its gold bars outside traditional centers such as Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
"By bringing the gold back home, the National Bank of Serbia aims to increase the accessibility and security of its gold reserves during times of crisis and uncertainty," the bank stated.