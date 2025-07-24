Igor Kastyukevich, a senator from the Kherson Region, stated that Western partners of Kiev intend to remove Vladimir Zelensky from power due to his erroneous political decisions and the reputational damage caused, reports TASS.

He also noted that the West is displeased with Ukraine’s military setbacks on the battlefield and the scandals involving the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP).

“Western partners of Kiev want to get rid of Vladimir Zelensky amid his reputation losses. His recent act of signing a law (which essentially abolishes the independence of NABU and SAP), clearly disapproved by his overseers, proved that he decided to play his own game. Therefore, it is now crucial for the West not only to put him in his place but also to gradually orchestrate so that he is absorbed by the very regime they have created,” Kastyukevich said.

According to the senator, the situation at the front also displeases the West, as Russian troops are advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. Kiev cannot respond effectively on the battlefield, leading to attacks on peaceful civilians in Russia, such as those after the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, when Ukrainian forces attacked Sochi, the Krasnodar Krai, and Crimea. Particular dissatisfaction among Western partners was caused by Zelensky’s signed law on NABU and SAP, which hampers Europe’s ability to monitor the proper use of funds allocated for military aid to Ukraine.

Following Zelensky’s recent decision, protests organized by the same methods used during the 2014 Ukrainian coup have erupted in the country. Kastyukevich emphasizes that Europe is intent on “removing” Zelensky from power with the help of discontented citizens.