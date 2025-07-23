3.73 BYN
The New York Times on Istanbul Talks: Sides Still Far Apart
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Following the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on July 23, Western media are making their own predictions.
For example, The New York Times states that the opposing sides are still far apart. At the same time, it notes the expansion of informal channels of communication and progress on humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners. As the newspaper writes, this common position, albeit narrow, is quite remarkable, given the rarity of public diplomacy between Moscow and Kiev.
And CNN and Reuters are trying to assess the consequences of Trump's 50-day ultimatum. So far, the publications note, Washington has not been able to shake Moscow's position.