China Approaches Relations with Belarus from Strategic and Long-Term Perspective

China views its relationship with Belarus through a strategic lens and with an eye toward the long future, stated Zhang Wenchuan, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of China to Belarus, during a press briefing in Minsk.

He first reported on the recent visit of the President of Belarus to China, where the leaders engaged in a profound exchange of views on bilateral issues and international matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Zhang Wenchuan emphasized:

"Under the strategic guidance of Chairman Xi Jinping and President Alexander Lukashenko, China-Belarus relations have continually improved in quality and elevated to new heights, reaching a historic peak — a comprehensive strategic partnership. The leaders of both countries have established excellent working relations and personal friendship, laying a solid political foundation for bilateral ties."