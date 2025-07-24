3.73 BYN
China Approaches Relations with Belarus from Strategic and Long-Term Perspective
China views its relationship with Belarus through a strategic lens and with an eye toward the long future, stated Zhang Wenchuan, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of China to Belarus, during a press briefing in Minsk.
He first reported on the recent visit of the President of Belarus to China, where the leaders engaged in a profound exchange of views on bilateral issues and international matters of mutual interest.
Ambassador Zhang Wenchuan emphasized:
"Under the strategic guidance of Chairman Xi Jinping and President Alexander Lukashenko, China-Belarus relations have continually improved in quality and elevated to new heights, reaching a historic peak — a comprehensive strategic partnership. The leaders of both countries have established excellent working relations and personal friendship, laying a solid political foundation for bilateral ties."
The Chinese ambassador also highlighted that the traditional friendship between the two nations has only grown stronger over the years, with political mutual trust remaining unbreakable and cooperation advancing across all sectors.