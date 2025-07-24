Hungary Opposes Ukraine’s Accession to EU

Budapest is opposed to the idea of Hungarian taxpayers’ funds being sent to Ukraine. This was stated by Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó. The minister emphasized that, given the current circumstances, Hungary does not support Kyiv’s accession to the European Union.

"Ukraine will not make the European Union stronger; rather, a country embroiled in war will bring conflict into the EU — something we absolutely do not want. The current state of Ukraine would significantly weaken the European Union. Additionally, the European Commission’s proposal for the next seven years includes over 300 billion euros in support for Ukraine, which we find unjust and unacceptable," said Péter Szijjártó.