Presidents of Belarus and Uzbekistan Discuss Interaction at Multilateral Platforms

On July 24, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone talk with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, BelTA learnt from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of the Belarusian state congratulated his Uzbek counterpart, and the birthday became an occasion to discuss Belarusian-Uzbek relations in general, the development of cooperation, and the implementation of promising joint projects.

According to the outcomes of 2024, trade turnover between the countries exceeded 630 million dollars, and the results of five months of the current year - almost 280 million dollars. Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the countries will maintain the dynamics of increasing trade and economic cooperation.

Alexander Lukashenko invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Belarus to discuss in more detail the matters of mutual interest. The parties continue working efficiently on the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of the head of the Belarusian state to Uzbekistan in February 2024.