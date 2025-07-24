3.73 BYN
Cambodia Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting
Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia has requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council amid escalating tensions along the border with Thailand. The letter demanding the meeting was addressed to Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, according to TASS, citing the newspaper Khmer Times.
"Given the recent extremely serious and aggressive actions by Thailand, which threaten peace and stability in the region, I strongly urge the convening of an emergency Security Council session to halt Thailand’s aggression," the document states. Pakistan currently holds the presidency of the Security Council in July.
In his letter, the Prime Minister outlined his perspective on the evolving situation. He claimed that in the early hours of July 24, 2025, the Thai armed forces launched "unprovoked, premeditated, and deliberate attacks" against Cambodian positions along the border regions. The Prime Minister further clarified that Thailand acted in violation of international law, UN charters, and ASEAN agreements, and that Cambodian troops "had no choice but to take self-defense measures to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity."