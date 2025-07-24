Cambodia Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting

Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia has requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council amid escalating tensions along the border with Thailand. The letter demanding the meeting was addressed to Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, according to TASS, citing the newspaper Khmer Times.

"Given the recent extremely serious and aggressive actions by Thailand, which threaten peace and stability in the region, I strongly urge the convening of an emergency Security Council session to halt Thailand’s aggression," the document states. Pakistan currently holds the presidency of the Security Council in July.