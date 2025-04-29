Economic Council and First Forum of CIS Regions meets in Uzbekistan

The Economic Council and the First Forum of the CIS Regions met in Uzbekistan. They talked about logistics, settlements in national currency and the removal of barriers to trade. The film crew of the First Information Channel is working in Tashkent.

The role of regional associations in the world is growing and making them stronger economically. Over the past year, the GDP of the CIS countries grew by almost 4.5%. This is higher than world figures.

Pavel Utyupin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

The integration association is alive, it is constantly developing. It is clear that it needs to be constantly adjusted, it is constantly necessary to introduce initiatives. Belarus does this, other integration platforms do this. Today's realities of the development of the world economy are such that the sphere of uncertainty will continue.

The tariff confrontation in the world economy, along with the risks, opens up opportunities for improving trade in the Commonwealth. At the same time, the issue of protecting our markets and production remains relevant.

Yuri Shuleiko, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

Particular attention should be paid to ensuring technological sovereignty. Achieving this goal contributes to the implementation of the interstate program for the innovative development of the CIS member states until 2030, which provides for cooperation in the field of forming new markets for goods and services using modern technologies, fundamental research and experimental instructor developments.

They also talked about increasing the capacity of the Commonwealth's transport corridors and the emergence of new ones. After all, these routes are important for enterprises.

Important issues of integration are investment cooperation, key industries need incentives for development, and the removal of barriers to trade. Here, the speed of resolving situations, technological sovereignty, strengthening the position of mechanical engineering and food security, new joint goods to replace imports, as well as a new development strategy for the association until 2030 come to the fore.

Today, an updated concept on the safety, regularity and economic efficiency of flights and on cooperation in healthcare and light industry was adopted.

Today, the capacity of the Commonwealth market is more than 280 million people. And it is important to develop the economy for the benefit of each resident. This was discussed at the first Forum of CIS Regions. The trade turnover of the association has doubled in 5 years. 2 thousand new enterprises have appeared.

Today, there are at least 130 special economic zones in the Commonwealth. Over 30 years, less than 600 bilateral interregional documents have been signed. But in addition to the legal framework, there are also real projects.

The goal is to double per capita income by 2030. Full-fledged operation of the free trade zone and digitalization are important here. And Belarus has its own proposals here.