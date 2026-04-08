Golovchenko: Belarus places significant emphasis on developing bilateral relations with Oman

Belarus places significant emphasis on developing bilateral relations with Oman, which it views as one of its most important strategic partners in the region. This was stated by the Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus during a meeting with the Investment Director of the Oman Investment Agency. Agreements between the heads of state of the two countries will significantly intensify cooperation and advance in areas of mutual interest. Just last week, the first meeting of the Belarusian-Omani Joint Committee on Cooperation and Investment was held in Muscat, and today, issues of bilateral cooperation and specific initiatives are being discussed in Minsk.

Roman Golovchenko, Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus:

"First of all, let me express my gratitude for your interest in developing cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Belarus and the opportunity to personally discuss the implementation of the most significant projects during today's meeting. Our countries enjoy a high level of friendly relations in both the political and trade and economic spheres. I would be glad to hear your opinion on the progress of several major projects planned for implementation with the participation of the Oman Investment Agency in the Republic of Belarus. We are also open to any proposals you may have for cooperation in investment, trade, economic, and banking. We look forward to intensifying bilateral relations with the understanding that we have no problems that cannot be solved."

Ibrahim Al-Eisri, Chief Investment Officer at the Oman Investment Agency:

"Our agency's goal is to develop long-term partnerships, provide comprehensive investment support, and facilitate the sustainable growth of our partners. As you know, as Oman's premier investment agency, we have an extensive network of more than 15 regional offices worldwide. We also have an office in Belarus and a team of professionals to effectively operate in the local market. We are open to exploring a wide range of cooperation formats, leveraging not only our own resources for investment but also attracting leading investors. Under the strategic guidance of the President of the Oman Investment Agency, for whom this project has become a personal priority, we intend to launch one of our key initiatives—the creation of a so-called 'food basket of the future.' Given Belarus's abundant land and water resources, we plan to develop large-scale projects that can not only unite our countries but also generate significant commercial benefits for all participants."