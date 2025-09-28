Not Competition, but Cooperation: How Russia and Belarus Jointly Replace Imports

At the INNOPROM Belarus industrial exhibition in Minsk, Russian and Belarusian enterprises are actively discussing new projects, signing agreements, and exchanging expertise.

One of the event’s participants was Denis Endachev, Executive Director of the Russian company NAMi, who shared insights in an interview regarding the significance of the exhibition, successes in import substitution, and the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

“INNOPROM is an ideal space for knowledge exchange, discussing new initiatives, and forging agreements,” emphasized Denis Endachev.

According to him, the exhibition, which features over 300 enterprises, brings together professionals and industry leaders, creating a unique environment for business meetings and negotiations.

For NAMi, the event has become an opportunity not only to strengthen existing ties but also to lay the groundwork for new projects. Notably, plans are underway to sign agreements with the Belarusian company MAZ and other component manufacturers for the automotive industry.

Discussing progress in import substitution, Denis Endachev highlighted that Russia and Belarus have achieved significant results. Under the Union State programs, numerous projects have been launched aimed at creating domestic automotive components.

One notable example is the production of ABS and ESP systems, which were previously imported from abroad.

“Today, such components are developed here, produced, and supplied to our automakers. This is undoubtedly a successful step,” he noted.

Endachev emphasized that both countries are moving toward eliminating critically important imports. Joint efforts are enabling not only the replacement of foreign technologies but also the development of new, promising components that meet modern technological standards. Automation of enterprises and the implementation of new technologies also play a crucial role in this process.

When asked about competition between Russia and Belarus, Denis Endachev responded that the countries do not compete but complement each other: “We identify each other’s strengths, combine efforts, and aim to achieve better, faster, and higher-quality results.”

Such cooperation allows for the production of more import-substituted products, not only for the automotive industry but also across other sectors.

NAMi places particular emphasis on the experience of Belarusian colleagues in research and development. Jointly, they are establishing testing laboratories and developing new design documentation for components that were previously not produced in either country. “The expertise of Belarusian colleagues and our collaboration help us move forward,” Endachev underscored.