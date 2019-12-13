Putin: Opportunities for Belarus and Russia to cooperate in aircraft industry opening up

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared at the talks with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow that opportunities for cooperation in aircraft building are opening up for Belarus and Russia. This is reported by BELTA .

“And now opportunities are opening up in the field of aircraft construction,” said Vladimir Putin. - Since the Soviet times Belarus has been called the assembly shop of the Soviet Union. Thanks to your efforts, these advantages in the field of economy and industrial production have been preserved in Belarus. Therefore, we have an opportunity to complement each other and move in all these and some other fields.