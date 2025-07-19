3.74 BYN
European Budget Increases Defense Spending
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The EU is increasing its military expenses tenfold. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius.
He described the European Commission’s proposed budget plan for the period up to 2034 — the EU’s defense expenditure will rise to 18 billion euros annually. Additionally, a significant portion of the European budget, specifically 100 billion euros, will be spent on Ukraine over the next ten years.
Adoption of this spending plan is expected to face serious opposition from several European countries. In particular, Hungary intends to prevent the approval of such a document — Budapest believes that Europe's development budget is rapidly turning into Ukraine’s development budget, which is unacceptable.