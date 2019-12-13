Fraudsters and hackers get active during election campaign

Fraudsters and hackers have become more active during the election campaign. They send different messages to personal e-mail addresses and messengers asking people to vote for this or that person! The messages may contain a strange request from an executive, or a poll from law enforcement agencies.

This should, at the very least, alert you! Do not open such links under any circumstances. Scammers hack into users' personal accounts and gain access to your device.

In addition to offers to vote, the scheme also includes an order allegedly from "management" to provide information to the "inspector" or "curator". Employees of enterprises and government organizations have already encountered such messages. This time, representatives of the journalistic community have also encountered them. For example, someone signing up as "the chairman of the Belarusian Union of Journalists" warns the editor-in-chief of one of the local newspapers in the Mogilev region that "an inspector will contact her." In fact, this is a fake message from a fake account. Andrey Krivosheyev confirmed that he did not send such messages to anyone. This is a hoax by criminals.

Or here is another example, when a message is sent from a fake account of a "boss" to an employee of an organization about an "unscheduled inspection" and the need to talk to a "curator". The picture shows correspondence on behalf of the general director of Belkniga OJSC with his deputy. Of course, the account of "Vladimir Matusevich" is fake, as is the "unscheduled inspection".

The education system is also being tested with fake mailings. They are trying to manipulate teachers in the Vitebsk Region. Schools receive an "order to directors" from the "Ministry of Education of Belarus". Allegedly in connection with the preparation for the presidential elections, teachers "are instructed to ensure that portraits of President Lukashenko are placed in prominent places in educational institutions, as well as in the entrances of residential buildings and students' apartments." A very strange request, especially the last two points.