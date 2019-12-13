3.39 RUB
3.42 USD
3.59 EUR
International awards "For Peace and Human Rights" held in Minsk
The award ceremony of the International Prize "For Peace and Human Rights" was held in the Belarusian capital.
It was organized by the Emil Czeczko Foundation and gathered human rights defenders, journalists and public figures from different parts of the world, including Poland, Hungary, Great Britain, Serbia, France, Russia, the USA, Australia, Germany and other countries.
Next year, the organizers plan to expand the geography to Africa and Asia.
Among the award winners is Ksenia Lebedeva, a columnist of the First News TV channel. She was the first to interview Emil Czeczko, who told the world what really happens at the border on the Polish side. Among the laureates from Belarus is Dmitriy Shevtsov, Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross. The role of a volunteer cannot be underestimated in migration conflicts.
A memorial plaque was unveiled in Grodno in honor of Emil Czeczko. It was placed on the building, which is located on a small street called Emil Czeczko Passage leading to the Polish Consulate. The name was given by the decision of the Grodno City Council of Deputies.
We shall remind you that at the end of December 2021 a Polish serviceman crossed the Polish-Belarusian border and asked for political asylum in our country. Emil Czeczko reported the facts of killing migrants at the border by Polish border guards. His testimony formed the basis of the criminal case. The Emil Ceczko Prize, established by the Emil Ceczko Foundation, has become an important award for those who tirelessly defend human rights.
This year, more than 100 applications were submitted, of which 60 nominees made it to the finals. Among them are such well-known personalities as Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russia Today TV channel, American journalist Tucker Carlson, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto, and Russian journalist Alexander Malkevich. A total of 20 people were commended.
President
All
Polish national Tomasz Szmydt granted political asylum in Belarus
Lukashenko: Belarus' interests must be respected in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine
Lukashenko tells how he sees the future of Belarus in the formation of a new world order
What is Belarus's main success, according to Alexander Lukashenko?
Politics
All
Society
All
MFA: 19 Belarusian citizens evacuated from Lebanon
Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia will gather to address most important issues
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
In the world
All
Oreshnik tests - Russia sends warning signal to the West
Zakharova: Euromaidan in Kiev was sponsored by the West to pump resources out of Ukraine
Zakharova: NATO's appearance in Ukraine will mean its entry into the war against Russia
Zelensky signs law on depriving people of state awards for supporting Russia
Regions
All
Incidents
All