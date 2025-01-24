Weather in Belarus
The electoral process in Belarus is proceeding openly. This is confirmed by the fact that 486 international observers from 52 countries are accredited in our country. Many of them are already monitoring the early voting process. Foreign experts note the high level of organization of the electoral process and the festive atmosphere at the polling stations.
I am grateful for the opportunity to observe this historic event for Belarus and the Belarusian people. People come to vote early in good spirits, freedom of expression and voting is respected, and confidentiality is maintained.