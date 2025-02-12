Exposition of photoessays dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory opened in Minsk

An exhibition has been opened at the Minsk Regional Center of Folk Art that tells about the lives of women who were left alone after the Great Patriotic War.

The exposition features photo essays by Anatoly Dudkin from the series "Naroch Widows", which he shot in the 1980s. It includes more than 30 photographs made in different years from the series "Land and People", "Old People". The exhibition is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the 90-milestone birthday of the author

Marina Mulyavina, daughter of Vladimir Mulyavin:

"Anatoly Dudkin is a master of the soul; each photograph captures not just a personality, but a soul. All the military hardship and grief that people experienced can be easily read from photographs. May God grant that the memory is preserved, and that the generations coming right behind us are also imbued with all this."