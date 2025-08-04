Moldovan court sentences Gagauz leader Evghenia Gutul to 7 years in prison

The Moldovan court has sentenced the leader of Gagauzia, Evghenia Gutul to seven years in prison.

She was charged under four articles related to alleged illegal funding of her 2023 election campaign. Gutul was a member of the Sor party, which advocates for closer ties with Russia.

Evghenia Gutul was detained at Chisinau Airport in March, amid widespread support protests. Her supporters consider the case to be politically motivated and fabricated, allegedly provoked personally by the country's President, Maia Sandu.