Alexander Lukashenko Outlines Key Directions for National Academy of Sciences

During a meeting with the working group analyzing the activities of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko articulated the primary areas requiring urgent and focused attention, reports BELTA.

The Head of State inquired about the measures taken to address the shortcomings identified by the working group and asked what steps are proposed if some issues remain unresolved.

President Lukashenko highlighted three main priorities for the Academy of Sciences that demand immediate focus: the practical orientation of scientific research, the integration of innovations into the economy and social spheres, and the fostering of import substitution alongside the export of scientific and technological products.