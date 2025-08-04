3.69 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.46 BYN
Belarus issues stern warning to Poland regarding hostile activities
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus issued a stern warning to Poland regarding the inadmissibility of conducting hostile activities. This statement was made by Ruslan Varankov, the spokesperson for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, reflecting concern over planned events in Warsaw.
Ruslan Varankov, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, stated:
"According to information available to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on August 9-10, an event is scheduled to take place on Pilsudski Square and at Warsaw University. The purpose of this gathering is to cause harm to the Republic of Belarus. The organizers and active participants are representatives of the Belarusian diaspora, supported by official Warsaw, known for their disruptive and provocative activities. The Ministry believes that such hostile actions do not contribute to restoring normal dialogue between our countries and directly harm Belarusian-Polish relations. Accordingly, the temporary chargé d'affaires of the Republic of Poland in Belarus has been summoned and handed a corresponding note."
Ruslan Varankov emphasized that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry will continue to closely monitor the situation and reserves the right to take appropriate retaliatory measures against any provocative actions.