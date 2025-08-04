Belarus issues stern warning to Poland regarding hostile activities

"According to information available to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on August 9-10, an event is scheduled to take place on Pilsudski Square and at Warsaw University. The purpose of this gathering is to cause harm to the Republic of Belarus. The organizers and active participants are representatives of the Belarusian diaspora, supported by official Warsaw, known for their disruptive and provocative activities. The Ministry believes that such hostile actions do not contribute to restoring normal dialogue between our countries and directly harm Belarusian-Polish relations. Accordingly, the temporary chargé d'affaires of the Republic of Poland in Belarus has been summoned and handed a corresponding note."