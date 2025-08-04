Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Russia Abandons Commitments on Short- and Medium-Range Missiles

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement regarding the country's participation in the agreement on short- and medium-range missiles.

According to the statement, Moscow no longer considers itself bound by the moratorium on deploying such missiles. Russia notes that the conditions for maintaining a unilateral moratorium on the placement of short- and medium-range missiles have disappeared.

It is known that the treaty related to this issue ceased to be in effect back in 2019. However, Russia continued to adhere to its terms unilaterally.