UN cutting its budget and laying off staff en masse

Donald Trump's policies have affected the UN. Due to the reduction in payments from the US to the budget of this structure, it has begun to lay off staff en masse. A fifth of them will be laid off.

It has also been decided to cut UN expenses by $700 million.

Until recently, the organization's main problem was its limited powers and the decline of its global role