Southern part of Kamchatka shifts away from mainland Russia after earthquake

After a powerful earthquake in Kamchatka, which occurred on July 30, the southern part of the peninsula shifted almost two meters away from mainland Russia. This was reported by the Kamchatka branch of the Federal Research Center of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, BELTA reports.

As geophysicists specified, coseismic displacements were recorded precisely in the south of the peninsula - they reached almost two meters. Experts noted that such values are comparable to the horizontal movements recorded after the devastating earthquake of 2011 in the Japanese region of Tohoku.

It is noted that Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky also shifted in the southeast direction, but slightly less.