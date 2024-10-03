Festival of CIS documentary films "Eurasia.DOC" starts in Minsk

Uniting the international cultural space. The screening of competitive films of the documentary film festival of the CIS countries "Eurasia.DOC" has started in Minsk. Traditionally, the event takes place in the territory of Russia and Belarus.



The geography of participants has expanded this year. 16 countries are participating in the festival, including Iran, Bangladesh, India, Turkey, and China. This season features a record number of films - 324 (250 last year).



Among the main topics are the memorable dates of the Great Patriotic War, space exploration, and future projects for the benefit of all humanity. In two days, 17 open film screenings will take place, and round tables and master classes are also planned.

Vitaly Tretyakov, Dean of the Higher School of Television at Moscow State University named after M. V. Lomonosov, Chairman of the festival jury (Russia): Starting in Smolensk, then moving to Minsk, so overall the program and concept of the festival is Eurasia. Documentaries from all over the Eurasian space in a broad sense, that is, it is not only the former Soviet space or post-Soviet space, it is also the Middle East and distant Asia.