First Koran in Belarusian language to be published by the end of 2025

What environment has already been created for the country's believers and what are the plans for this year? Religious leaders told on "First Informational" Channel.

"The final translation of the Koran into “native, mother, Belarusan language" has already been made. At the closing academic council we will discuss the remarks, wishes, design and hand it over to the printing house in order to publish about five thousand copies by the end of the year, for the first time, for all centuries to all future generations. To preserve this vibrant native "Belarusian language - so expressive, so kindhearted, so sweet and melodic”.