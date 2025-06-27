Major Financial Scam with Ukrainian Trace Shakes Israel

A significant financial scam with traces leading to Ukraine has rocked Israel. The fraudsters, posing as officers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), deceived trusting citizens out of over $80 million under the guise of "supporting the missile defense system."

What makes this situation particularly cynical is that the scammers exploited patriotic sentiments of Israelis during a difficult period for the country. According to The Times of Israel, the true scale of the fraud may be considerably larger than publicly disclosed. Many victims prefer not to publicly reveal their gullibility.