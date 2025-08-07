3.71 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.49 BYN
In Japan, Urgent Evacuation Announced
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Japan, Urgent Evacuation Announcednews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2779afe-ff0b-4111-b3ac-71acf56dd7c6/conversions/467fa7cd-91fd-4106-9c4b-0c3f91c146b9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2779afe-ff0b-4111-b3ac-71acf56dd7c6/conversions/467fa7cd-91fd-4106-9c4b-0c3f91c146b9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2779afe-ff0b-4111-b3ac-71acf56dd7c6/conversions/467fa7cd-91fd-4106-9c4b-0c3f91c146b9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2779afe-ff0b-4111-b3ac-71acf56dd7c6/conversions/467fa7cd-91fd-4106-9c4b-0c3f91c146b9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
An urgent evacuation has been declared in Japan. Due to heavy rainstorms, 120,000 people in the southern regions need to be evacuated. Intense downpours have caused widespread flooding. Some areas are under a "special alert" regime. There are reports of two people injured.
In the southern part of the country, up to one and a half months’ worth of rainfall fell within 12 hours. Several prefectures face a significantly increased risk of landslides.