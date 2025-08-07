In an interview with Simon Shuster, a correspondent for Time magazine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confided that during his visit to China—while still serving as a deputy—he sensed that the future belonged to that nation.

According to the Belarusian leader, the opposition at the time responded to his words with skepticism, insisting that China would never rise to prominence.

"As for Xi Jinping and our friendly relations, when he was the second in command in China, he visited me. I remember he asked me to describe how I saw the situation in the world. We discussed many things. We approached a globe (which still sits in my office), and I outlined the situation as I saw it on the map. I shared with him my insights about our relationship with China," Lukashenko recounted.

At one point, Belarus transferred technology to China for the production of dump trucks, further strengthening the mutual trust between the two nations.