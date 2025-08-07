In an interview with Time magazine correspondent Simon Shuster, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that Belarus will not defend the interests of Poles and Baltics with a noose around its neck.

The Belarusian leader emphasized that he does not use illegal migration as an instrument of pressure on the West: "I don't want our Poles - these are not alien people to us, Slavs - to be bad."

The Belarusian leader also noted that the European Union has developed its own migration policy, which does not include the clause "kill and throw back".

"They kill people, we have all these facts recorded, and they throw them back. They tightened the border with a wire, animals die. And this is the Belovezhskaya Pushcha, this is the migration of animals. They kill them. Why are you silent? They violate all norms and rules. Even in Soviet times, we did not build an alarm system where animals passed. This was always respected," the President said.

Alexander Lukashenko openly declares that illegal migration is being sponsored in Poland. Otherwise, how do migrants find themselves in Germany? "It's impossible for a person to pass through the entire country and they didn't notice it. It's impossible. Especially in the current situation," Alexander Lukashenko said.