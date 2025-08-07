President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, gave an interview to a Time magazine correspondent

Putin is not bloodthirsty and will not attack the civilian population. The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, stated this in an interview with Time magazine correspondent Simon Shuster.

"Peaceful cities, peaceful people, I don't believe in that. Because I had a conversation with Putin. I know his position," the head of state noted.

"There are informational and psychological operations that have been taught to Ukrainians, and they do it well. I know how Bucha was done. Therefore, there is no need to talk about the fact that Putin is bombing the world," Alexander Lukashenko said.

The President of Belarus said that Bucha was a well-planned action to show aggressiveness, bloodthirstiness, that Russians are "murderers".