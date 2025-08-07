3.71 BYN
Fox News: Trump and Putin's Meeting Expected to Take Place Toward the End of Next Week
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The anticipated summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is reportedly scheduled for the end of next week. Among the potential venues are Hungary, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, or Italy, according to Fox News, citing an unnamed source familiar with the preparations for the upcoming Russia-U.S. summit.
In response to the upcoming negotiations, the American leader offered his own remarks. He notably dismissed Western media claims suggesting that a prerequisite for future dialogue is a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.
Regarding the anti-Russian sanctions that the United States plans to impose after the expiration of the ten-day period, Trump stated: "It will depend on Putin; we shall see what he has to say."